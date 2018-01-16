Second wave of artists confirmed for Fat Tuesday

Showcasing some of the best emerging artists over five days across multiple venues, Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival (February 9-13) is first in the UK’s music festival calendar.

In the latest wave of artists confirmed is Canadian harmonica and beat box bluesman Son of Dave (formerly of Crash Test Dummies), London’s Chainska Brassika, Hastings’ own Matilda’s Scoundrels, and indie four-piece Sisteray.

Also just announced: Blusette, Chan Read, Chantelle Duncan, Cheap Dates, Equatorial Group, Fat Fingers Of Funk, Glashin, Hannah Bradbeer, Jacob Aaron & The Reign, Luvia, Mardhys, Polar States, Quiet Boy, Rob Picazzo Band, Sam Wills, Silent Natives, Silver Hill, Stone Junction, Strum & Bass, The Kimberleys, The Pearl Harts, The Wingmen, United Stoats, Vocal Explosion, Xavier Ralph, and Xylaroo.

They join punk folk sextet Skinny Lister, emerging rapper Chiedu Oraka, singer songwriter Sean McGowan, Brighton’s Jetstream Pony, and Hastings’ indie rockers Kid Kapichi.

Hastings Fat Tuesday has rapidly expanded over the last nine years and the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebration now boasts a programme of 10 featured events (most of which are free) and more than 150 acts. Festival favourites include the Umbrella Parade (Sunday February 11), this year featuring Bollywood Brass Band and Mr Wilson’s Second Liners. and the Fat Tuesday Tour (Tuesday February 13), with 24 bands touring Old Town venues, performing three 20-minute sets each.

Tickets for Fat Friday with Skinny Lister (February 9), Le Grand Mardi Gras Ball (February 10), and The Great Fat Tuesday After Show Party (February 13) are available at hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.