Sassy speakeasy style and swing from The Wild Tonics in Hastings

Get lost in the irresistible shimmy and sound of showtime at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings with a live performance by The Wild Tonics on Thursday September 27 from 7.30pm.

In four years as The Wild Tonics, the band has frequented some dashing haunts including The Ritz, The Tower of London, The Burj Khalifa, The National Gallery, The Armani Hotel, The Sheraton Grand, and sold-out cabaret at the famous Crazy Coqs Zedels. They recently performed at the opening of hot new members club - The Ned - where they performed their Tonic tunes with a 15 piece big band and sang alongside Gary Barlow. The Wild Tonics perform a fusion of current and classic hits; think The Boswell Sisters, Bette Midler and Beyoncé all meeting for the first time and getting along like a house on fire... You may have also spotted them on BBC1’s new talent show All Together Now hosted by Rob Beckett.

Tickets £22 from box office on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

