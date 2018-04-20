Rye International Jazz Festival promises world-class concerts

Rye International Jazz Festival are promising “five incredibly special intimate world class concerts” in St Mary’s Church, Rye in East Sussex over the early May bank holiday weekend.

Organiser Ian Bowden said: “The ‘Peoples Tenor’ singer Russell Watson performs with the Fidelity international choir on Thursday 3rd May with an eclectic repertoire of Russell’s favourite songs and much more.

With over seven million albums sales to his name, Russell Watson is truly one of the most successful classical singers of all time and a must to see. VIP packages for this wonderful event are also available which includes a pre-concert reception, premier front seats at the venue, signed CD and the opportunity to meet with Russell on the evening.

“The highly acclaimed American Soul and Gospel singer Avery Sunshine headlines on Saturday 5th May as part of her European tour dates. Avery will be performing her back catalogue and new songs from her awaited new album.

“Son of screen legend Clint, acclaimed and respected Jazz bassist and composer Kyle Eastwood travels from Paris to perform an afternoon concert on Sunday 6th May with his hugely talented jazz Quintet.

Jazz fans are in for a real treat as Kyle and his cool cats will be performing tracks from Kyle’s substantial back catalogue and his stunning new album ‘In Transit’. The concert will also include some enthralling Count Basie, Monk and Mingus covers, not to mention Kyle Eastwood’s favourite Italian cinema theme.

“The Christians, British Soul group perform a special stripped back evening concert at St Mary’s Church on Sunday 6th May and you can expect to hear many of their hits that include, Forgotten Town, Ideal World, Born Again, Harvest for the World, What’s in a Word, Hooverville, Words, Father, The Bottle and many more.

“Miloš Karadaglić performs an afternoon concert on Monday 7th May as he continues to top the record charts and delight audiences worldwide.

“Miloš will be performing with a seven piece string ensemble and will be performing Spanish Classic, cool Latin, Bach and tracks from his hugely successful album ‘Blackbird – the Beatles’ album.

Classic BRIT Award-winner Miloš has become one of the most sought-after concert soloists in the world, with performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall under his belt.

You can expect a wonderful programme of Spanish classics, cool Latin, Bach chaconnes, Beatles arrangements and much more. “

For tickets and information, go to http://www.ryejazz.com



For other stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2



