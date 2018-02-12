REVIEW: Hastings Philharmonic’s concert was commendable and interesting

Marcio da Silva is a warmly arresting baritone and, for a first stab at Winterreise this was a commendable performance.

Twenty four songs, with only a short interval, takes a lot of stamina. Only occasionally – in some of the bottom notes in Irrlicht for example - was there any sense of strain.

High spots included Fruhlingstraum in which da Silva and pianist Francis Rayner (excellent) emphasised the contrast of the major key passage (most of these songs are in minor keys, of course) and rippling 6/8 rhythm alternating with the stormy passages and wistful ones as the singer dreams of spring.

Die Post was fun too with Rayner ensuring that we could all hear the smiling post horn references in the accompaniment before the sadness well evoked by da Silva. And it was a delightful rendering of Die Nebensonnen bringing out all the folksy nursery rhyme qualities of the piece.

Overall da Silva and Rayner ensured that this plotless cycle evoked the singer’s winter journey as, jilted in love, he sets out, though the winter, to work out his own complex feelings. And, as always, one is left marvelling at Schubert’s extraordinary ingenuity and at the versatility this cycle demands of its performer. On a trivial note, I am also intrigued by da Silva’s eyesight. He performed with a music stand several feet in front of him. His distance vision must be a great deal better than mine!

Before Winterreise we were treated to Aysen Ulsan playing, also with Rayner, Beethoven’s violin sonata Opus 30 number 2. It was a workmanlike performance delivered with poise and nice negotiation of rhythmic contrasts particularly in the C major section. Ulsan also gave some very beautiful cantabile playing in the adagio. At other times the tone was a bit thin and the sound sometimes swallowed by the rather dry acoustic created by the spacious, lofty beauty of Christ Church. Occasionally there was harshness created by (nervous?) misjudged bowing pressure too but these are fairly minor gripes.

This concert took place on a bitterly cold wet evening. It is a credit to Hastings Philharmonic that so many turned out for what, in the event, was an interesting concert. By Brian Hick.