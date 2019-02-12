Reggae party with Chaka Demus & Pliers in Hastings

Jamaica’s reggae stars Chaka Demus and Pliers bring their first UK tour in 10 years to Hastings with a performance at the White Rock Theatre on Saturday May 25.

Tickets are now on sale for the event from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk. Support for Chaka Demus & Pliers Hastings tour date will be Cardiff’s “clumsiest reggae artist and his hazardous sidekicks” Captain Accident and DJ set by One Love Festivals’ Dan Wiltshire.

The tour marks 25 years since Chaka Demus and Pliers exploded onto the UK chart scene and scored six UK top 40 hits in 14 months, including Tease Me, Murder She Wrote, She Don’t Let Nobody and their number one hit cover of The Top Notes’ Twist and Shout.

When the pair teamed-up in 1991 they were already established musicians with successful solo careers.

What followed was an extremely prolific period, with the pair releasing no fewer than three albums in 1992 (Gal Wine Wine Wine, Bad Mind and Ruff This Year) and performing at Reggae Sunsplash in the same year.

International success followed with their 1993 single Tease Me reaching no.3 during a three month stay on the UK chart, and their album of the same name also reaching no. 1, selling over 500,000 and certified gold in the process.

When their single Twist and Shout reached No.1 on January 2 1994, Chaka Demus & Pliers became the first Jamaican act to top the UK single charts in eight years, and the first to have three consecutive Top Five hits.

read more: William The Conqueror in free Bexhill gig

