Piano recital at St Thomas’s church for Winchelsea Arts

Winchelse Arts will welcome pianist Fiachra Garvey to St Thomas’s Church on Saturday October 13 at 7.30pm.

He will perform a stunning programme made up of Brahms’ variations Op 21 no 1, Field 2 Nocturnes, Chopin Op 60 and Op 53, and the Rachmaninoff Sonata no 1.

Winner of the Rising Star Prize in Dublin in 2011, Fiachra went on to graduate from the Royal Academy of Music in 2013 with Ist Class Honours and Distinction in the MA in Music Performance.

This led to a series of debut performances including the Wigmore Hall in London.

During the last three years he has been performing both solo and concerto recitals throughout the UK and Ireland, earning praise from audiences and critics alike. This recital promises to showcase Fiachra’s renowned unique combination of deep and infectious enthusiasm to his music with brilliant technical ability.

Tickets £14 for adults and £7 for under-18s, with booking fee, are available on line at winchelsea-arts.org.uk or locally from Winchelsea Farm Kitchen.

