Piano concert at the Opus Theatre

Concert pianist Marcelo Bratke will perform at the Opus Theatre, Cambridge Road on Saturday night (September 8).

He will playing the Carnaval Trilogy at Opus Theatre, Hastings, as part of its World Series, on the magnificent Phoenix Opus piano. It is a collaboration between three composers, Heitor Villa-Lobos and Ernesto Nazareth from Brazil and Darius Milhaud from France, each composing one section. Created in the wake of the Rio Carnival in 1917, they draw on the Samba Schools and carnival celebrations with complex rhythms, explosive melody and plenty of Brazilian soul. Tickets £15 from Hastings Information Centre or on www.opustheatre.co.uk.