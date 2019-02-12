Original Sex Pistol will be headliner for Fat Tuesday

Hastings Fat Tuesday celebrates its 10th anniversary in spectacular style with headline act Glen Matlock, original bassist and songwriter with the Sex Pistols, performing at The London Trader, The Albion and The Carlisle on Tuesday March 5.

Glen Matlock forever changed rock ‘n’ roll at just 16 years of age when he wrote the music to all the Sex Pistols’ classics, including Anarchy In The UK and God Save The Queen. After leaving the Pistols he formed Rich Kids – whose line-up featured future Ultravox members Midge Ure and Rusty Egan, plus The Clash’s Mick Jones.

Glen’s band for the Hastings gigs will have Chris Musto on drums, Jim Lowe on bass and former Sigue Sigue Sputnick guitarist Neal X.

Fat Tuesday doesn’t stop there, with 12 venues hosting a raucous night of Mardi Gras madness, with 24 bands each playing three 20-minute sets around town - for details visit hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.

