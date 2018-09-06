New Pierjam welcomes DJ heavyweights Chase and Status to Hastings

Hastings Pier will be jumping on Saturday (September 8) as it welcomes the return of the town’s biggest dance music event.

Pierjam Part Three will be headlined by drum and bass and dubstep heavyweights Chase & Status alongside, BBC Radio 1’s Danny Howard, Matrix & Futurebound, Brookes Brothers and plenty more local talent.

Chase & Status are celebrating 15 years of music this year and have been away in Jamaica making their eagerly awaited ReturnIIJungle album.

In a social media statement Chase and Status said they are “looking forward to unveiling a whole heap of new music” to the Pierjam-goers.

The hugely popular event has been up and running for three years and is now run by Hastings-based events company ONE, who have big plans for future Pierjams and other local events in 2019. Final Release tickets are available from www.pierjam.com and are expected to sell out.