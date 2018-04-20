New live event will showcase great local women in music

An exciting new music event supporting women launches in Hastings tonight (Friday April 20)

South Coast Sisters will showcase local women at Blackmarket VIP in Hastings Old Town.

Friday’s line-up, features live sets from Lucky Girl, Victoria McDonnell and Friends and The Kiffs, and all proceeds raised from ticket sales will go to Child.Org, an international development charity focused on helping children and Mothers in Africa.

Event organiser Hannah Hildreth said: “I was inspired by national news coverage of large music festivals, and how so few women were on the bill at some of the biggest music events in the country.

“I felt that Hastings would benefit from an event specifically created to showcase all of the talented girls and women that we have in our music scene, and aim to promote and support them to a wider audience.”

Tickets are £6 and available at www.ti.to/child-org/southcoastsisters