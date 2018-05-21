Music stars will shine for Rye’s jazz festival 2018

The 2018 Rye international jazz and blues festival will take place from Friday August 24 to Monday August 27. Now in its seventh year the festival is firmly established attracting thousands of music fans and families.

Festival director Ian Bowden commented ‘we are incredibly proud to confirm many wonderful artists for this year’s festival, it really will be a fantastic seventh year and we are expecting even greater numbers to attend Rye this August.”

This year the varied and exciting festival programme includes world-class artists performing unique and intimate headline concerts in the stunning setting of St Mary’s Church, Rye.

The festival programme also extends into early September with two special concerts taking place at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill.

Confirmed headline artists include the amazing Zara McFarlane on Saturday August 25. Zara has been just been awarded the Jazz FM vocalist of the year 2018 to add to her growing collection of awards.

The incredible jazz saxophonist and composer Courtney Pine performs his ground breaking show The House of Legends on Sunday August 26; expect an exhilarating mix of Merengue, Ska, Mento and Calypso played by a UK born artist with strong Afro-Caribbean roots.

The festival proudly presents Joan Armatrading up close and personal on Monday August 27 when she performs songs from her new album Not Too Far Away and her incredible back catalogue.

Grammy Award-winning songstress and guitarist Corinne Bailey Rae will perform a special concert at the De La Warr Pavilion on Friday September 7. On Saturday September 8 the incredible Dionne Warwick in the first of her UK concert dates will also be at the venue performing her vast array of hits including Walk On By, and Heartbreaker. For full info and to book visit www.ryejazz.com.