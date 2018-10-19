Music and movies week starting Friday October 19

Music

FRIDAY

Blackmarket VIP, George St: Husky Loops Hastings, Al Mitchell & The Newborn Sinners, The Kiffs

Brass Monkey, Havelock Road: Silent Disco

Dolphin Inn, Rockanore: Sam Wills

Jenny Lind, High Street: Zachary Dogwood

No. 48 Devonshire Rd, Bexhill: Ritchee Lee Soul & Motown Night

Rocksalt, Marina, Bexhill: Touchwood 9pm

St Mary In The Castle, Pelham Crescent: Hastings Early Music Festival. Concert by Candlelight with special guests internationally renowned Eden Stell Guitar Duo performing Vivaldi double guitar concerto and virtuoso harpsichordist Julian Perkins and flautist Neil McLaren performing Bach’s Brandenburg No 5. Festival artistic director Jane Gordon will performing Summer from Vivaldi’s 4 seasons and the concert will feature the festival ensemble HEMF Baroque Orchestra, which draws together some of the UK’s leading period instrument specialists. Starts 7pm.

SATURDAY

Albion, George St: DJ Jenny20

Brass Monkey, Havelock Road: Time Machine

Carlisle, Pelham St: Sacrilege, free entry

Dolphin Inn, Rockanore: Suspect

East Hastings Sea Angling Association, The Stade: 1066 Rockitmen

Jenny Lind, High Street: Silverhill

St Mary’s Church, Battle: Battle Choral Society with a performance of Fauré and Duruflé Requiems. The professional soloists include baritone James Newby, winner of the 2016 Kathleen Ferrier Award. Starts 7.30pm, tickets (£15, with Under-18s free) available on the door or at Battle Festival outlets.

SUNDAY

Albion, George St: Hussy Hicks

FILO, High Street: Roger Carey, Jim Board and Steve Cooke play Dylan and more from 7pm

Jenny Lind, High Street: Lily Ramona and The Reason To Live

Porters, High Street: Piers & Co 4pm

Queen’s Head, Icklesham: Cut The Mustard 4pm

MONDAY

General Havelock, Havelock Road: open mic night 8.30pm

RBL Comrades Club, London Road, Bexhill: traditional jazz with Creole Jazz and guests on the first Monday of every month

Hastings Arms, George Street: Live Blues, 9pm

TUESDAY

Dolphin Inn, Rockanore: Kayleigh Ann Duo

Jenny Lind, High Street: Anna Egge, ticketed event

Royal Standard, East Beach St, Hastings: Standards At The Standard - open mic night every Tuesday from 8pm

Stag Inn, All Saints Street: Folk

Whistle Trago, George St: Jasper’s Jam Sandwich from 8.30-11pm, musicians and entertainers welcome - call 07961 939842

WEDNESDAY

Carlisle, Pelham St: Joe’s Jam Night 8.30pm

Hastings Arms, George Street: Open Mic, 9pm

Porters, High Street: live music TBA from 9pm

Stag Inn, All Saints Street: Bluegrass session, 9pm

THURSDAY

Azur, St Leonards: 1066 Jazz Club’s with The Vintage Hot Five from 7.45pm

General Havelock, Havelock Rd: Acoustic session

Jenny Lind, High Street: The RX Shantymen - sea shanty sessions 9pm

No.48 Devonshire Road, Bexhill: Jay Myerson Spanish guitar

NUR, Robertson St: The Jazz Organisation every week presents live jazz with a special guest from 8-10pm, free entry

Porters, High Street: Sam Calver 9pm

Royal Standard, East Beach St, Hastings: The Blues Hub plus special guests every Thursday 9-11pm

Stag Inn, All Saints Street: A cappella folk sing around on first Thursday of each month 9pm

St Mary In The Castle, Pelham Crescent: Thursday night open mic in the cafe from 8-11pm

Cinema

Electric Palace, High Street, Hastings

Western (15): Fri 7 Sat 8pm. A group of German construction workers start a tough job at a remote site in the Bulgarian countryside. The foreign land awakens the men’s sense of adventure, but they are also confronted with their own prejudice and mistrust.

Zama (15): Sun 8pm.

Summer 1993 (12): Thu 11am & 8pm

Kino Rye, Lion Street:

First Man (12A): Fri 12.15, 15.00, 17.45, 20.15 Sat, Sun 12.30, 15.35, 17.45, 20.15 Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu 12.15, 15.00, 17.45, 20.15

Johnny English Strikes Again (PG): Fri 12.30, 14.25, 16.25, 18.20, 20.30 Sat, Sun 13.40, 18.20, 20.30 Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu 18.15, 20.30

Small Foot (U): Sat, Sun 11.00, 15.15 Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu 13.45, 15.45

Kino-Teatr, Norman Road, St Leonards

The Seagull (12A): Fri at 2pm & 7.30pm

Tehran Taboo (18): Wed at 2pm & 7.30pm

Antonio Lopez 1970 - Sex Fashion & Disco (15): Thu at 2pm & 7.30pm. A new documentary about a brilliant fashion illustrator whose drawing skill was admired by Andy Warhol and David Hockney. A party animal and a superb dancer, he was a designer who launched the modelling careers of Jessica Lange, Grace Jones and Jerry Hall. Written and directed by James Crump.