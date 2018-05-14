Mrs Y’s latest gig sees return of this local festival favourite

After a scene stealing performance at increasingly popular The Big Green Cardigan last year, Mrs Yarrington’s Music Club welcomes back Dove & Boweevil for a live gig at The Senlac in Battle.

This pair has built a fine reputation on the British blues scene and become widely recognised as an act to watch while constantly evolving their own style.

Vocalist Lauren Dove and guitarist Mark ‘Boweevil’ Howes released their debut album Getting Somewhere in March 2011 following an inspiring trip in pursuit of their passion of blues and soul from New Orleans to Chicago performing in Nashville, becoming a finalist in a songwriters’ competition at reputable Eddie’s Attic in Atlanta as well performances at Buddy Guy’s Blues Club in Chicago.

They were both been nominated for best vocalist and guitarist in the British Blues Awards as well as in 2016 up for best album and best song in the BBA’s for their album This life, which had international and national airplay including Paul Jones’ Blues Show on Radio 2, and was album of the week on the Robert Elms show on BBC Radio London. As a duo they have had a residency at Ain’t Nothin’ But the Blues Bar in Soho, Bluestrain FM, at The Shack in Amsterdam as well as local Latitude Festival.

Both as a duo, which this show will be and a band Dove and Boweevil have been transforming the intensity of their original music, sharing stories and deeply felt emotions. Tickets £12 www.mrsy.co.uk or 07794821454