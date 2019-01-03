Mighty Sounds at Blackmarket VIP

Mighty Sounds bring reggae to Blackmarket VIP in Hastings Old Town on Saturday January 19 from 8.30pm.

The local band is made up of Luke Herriot, Ronan Larvor, Harry Keeble, Martyn Reed, John Sutter, Marcus Weeks, Gerry Smith, Lee Prudence, Coz Barnsfield, and Richard Butler.

John commented: “Mighty Sounds was formed in 2015 out of a long love affair with reggae music, and a desire to bring the authentic riddims of roots and dancehall to the south coast...and the world! We play a 10 piece mix of the original heavy riddims and originals, crossing all the territory from lovers’ rock to ruff and tuff dancehall deejaying. We’re currently recording a debut single and EP for release in the autumn. And our intention to mention is niceness, positive vibrations and irieness inna tha dancehall.”

Mighty Sounds played recently at The Royal Standard on George Street and their next outing will be on February 8 at the Jenny Lind in Hastings Old Town.

For more information you can collow them on Facebook on the page mightysoundsreggae, email mightysoundsreggae@gmail.com or call 07813836559.

