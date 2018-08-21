Looking ahead to a dazzling start to Hastings’ first literary festival

Internationally renowned chamber ensemble the London Mozart Players is set to play the Opus Theatre in Hastings as part of a series of evening performances organised as part of the town’s first literary festival.

Making their debut appearance in Hastings on Friday August 31, the sextet of string players will perform a programme featuring pieces by Boccherini, Mozart and Tchaikovsky. Founded in 1949, the London Mozart Players is the UK’s longest established chamber orchestra and has enjoyed a long association with many of the world’s finest musical personalities and performers including Igor Stravinsky, Sir James Galway, Nicola Benedetti, and Simon Callow.

Hastings LitFest co-director Sam Davey said: “We’re thrilled that the LitFest has attracted an orchestra of the calibre of the London Mozart Players and for them to be appearing at the Opus Theatre, which has an exceptional acoustic.”

Tickets are £15 (£12 for under-18s) and are available at www.hastingslitfest.org or on the door.

Hastings LitFest runs from August 31 to September 2 and features workshops, panel discussions, films, plays and appearances by actors Julian Sands and Amanda Burton. Award-winning authors will talk about their inspiration; among them will be Sophie Hannah, who in 2014 with the blessing of Agatha Christie’s family and estate, published a new Hercule Poirot novel The Monogram Murders, which was a best-seller in 15 countries. Her second Poirot mystery Closed Casket became an instant Sunday Times top ten best-seller in 2016.

Her new Poirot story The Mystery of Three Quarters will be published on August 23, just before her appearance at Hastings first literary festival on September 1.

Other evening events during the festival include an irreverent and fun-packed performance of The Importance of Being Earnest, at the Opus Theatre on Saturday September 1 by comedy theatre group The Pantaloons, who aim to bring the fun into classical performance and to make plays accessible to everyone. Tickets are £13 (under-18s £10) and on the door, subject to availability.

Full programme and tickets available at www.hastingslitfest.org.

