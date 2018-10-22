Local gig for Tom Williams ahead of album release

Don’t miss the rare chance of a local live performance by singer songwriter Tom Williams - who is based in Hastings - when he plays a live gig at The Printworks on Friday November 23.

Tom’s last album, All Change, was voted one of BBC6 Music’s top ten albums of 2017 and he has just finished recording new work produced by Tim Rice-Oxley of Keane.

Tom has played Glastonbury and Latitude festivals, plus many more, and will be off on a short tour of the UK in November, in which Hastings is the local date.

While his music is frequently played on BBC radio he commented: “I don’t get to play locally much so this is a special gig for us.”

In support on the night is guitarist Mike Wilton, who has previously supported The Who in stadium performances. Also taking part will be “local violin genius” Bev Lee Harling who will open on the night.

Tom began learning the violin aged five and took up the saxophone at nine. He played both until the age of 15 when he discovered the guitar, and started writing songs immediately but only ventured into playing live at 19. In 2007 he put together the group Tom Williams And The Boat, and released three albums on the Moshi Moshi London label. In 2015 he took an artist-in-residence placement at Leeds Beckett University where, while working with students, he almost accidentally made the best part of what would become All Change.

The new album he has been recording with Rice-Oxley will be released in April 2019 and the upcoming tour will premiere those new songs. Following a sold-out show at the Albatross in Bexhill back in March, he is “really excited” to be back in his hometown. Tickets are on sale now at tomwilliamsmusic.net.

