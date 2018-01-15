Lloyd Cole to bring classic retrospective to Bexhill

It’s more than 30 years since the heady days of Perfect Skin, Forest Fire, Lost Weekend and that best-selling album Rattlesnakes, all of which brought Lloyd Cole amazing success in the mid-1980s.

He was of course the frontman of Lloyd Cole & The Commotions before moving forward with his subsequent critically acclaimed solo work.

He has never stopped writing and performing live, and on Sunday March 4 will be at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill to play the Lloyd Cole Songbook 1983-1996.

This much respected songwriter, who has referenced influences from Grace Kelly to Truman Capote in his beautifully crafted songs, will perform songs exclusively from this classic period – with the show set to feature a string of hits that still stand the test of time today. Fans can expect to hear all the hits including Brand New Friend, Jennifer She Said, and Are You Ready To Be Heartbroken. Tickets cost £20 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.