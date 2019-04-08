Live music and art to help celebrate Easter in Hastings

Following a successful event last year, the Easter Music And Arts Festival returns to The Stade Open Space in Hastings on Easter Saturday from 4pm - 10.30pm.

Headliner Triple O is a successful rap artist who in 2011 won the UK MOBO award in the gospel category and was a nominee in 2017.

Last year soul and motown band Echo had everyone dancing across the Stade, and the band is back again performing in the late afternoon.

Also coming is DJ and electronic dance music producer Galactus Jack. Based in Manchester, he has toured extensively playing to large audiences, including to one of 50,000 in Holland.

Opening the event at 4pm is London-based hip-hop artist Feed’Em, who brings his unique sound of catchy beats, and also in the line-up is Pestalozzi International Village Choir which last year brought a beautiful African gospel sound to the festival.

This will be food from local popular street vendors Southside Wrappers, Chopper Whoppers, Gourmet Burgers and Mr Pinxto.

In the Stade Hall there will be an art exhibition from a range of local artists. The art exhibition will also stay open over the Easter weekend and runs from 12pm each day over the Easter weekend including Bank Holiday Monday afternoon. Within the art exhibition, on Thursday April 18 between 12-4pm there will be a creative workshop for children and parents.

Follow the event on www.easterfestival.net or on Facebook @hastingseasterfestival.

