Live gig from American star Melissa Etheridge at DLWP

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of milestone album Yes I Am, Grammy Award winning singer songwriter Melissa Etheridge has announced a European tour and is coming to the De La Warr Pavilion Pavilion in February 2019.

Melissa will perform songs from her entire repertoire as well as Yes I Am. Featuring some of Etheridge’s biggest hits, such as Come To My Window, I’m The Only One, and If I Wanted To, the album ignited the songwriter’s mainstream breakthrough and launched her into international stardom. Melissa is now one of rock music’s great female icons. Her critically acclaimed eponymous debut album was certified double platinum.

Etheridge’s popularity built around such memorable songs as Bring Me Some Water, and Ain’t It Heavy for which she won her first Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal. She will perform in Bexhill on Saturday February 23 - tickets £36 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

read more: The Addams Family comedy musical in Bexhill