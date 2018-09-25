Live gig from a musician who has “talent to burn”

He’s been described as one of Britain’s best kept secrets and now Hastings music fans can discover why critics love singer songwriter Blair Dunlop when he performs live at Black Market VIP in Old Town next Friday.

He has just released brand new album Notes From An Island and will be playing tracks from it on October 5.

A natural storyteller and gifted guitarist Blair will be joined on stage by long term band mates Fred Claridge and Jacob Stoney. The set will consist of new tracks as well as favourites from his previous three albums - Gilded, House Of Jacks and debut Blight And Blossom which won Blair the coveted Horizon Award at the 2013 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Looking forward to performing live, Blair thinks the record is “easily my best yet, and it should translate really well to a live show.”

Daily Telegraph Australia described it as “a massively impressive collection of songs from a young man with talent to burn.”

Tickets £10.45 from www.seetickets.com

