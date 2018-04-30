Liane to light up St Mary’s church in live charity gig

The Music Well presents a benefit gig by local favourite Liane Carroll who has been a pillar of the British jazz and soul scene for over 35 years.

Liane will be performing at Rye’s St Mary’s Church on Saturday May 12 at 7pm.

Liane has created a deep connection with audiences all over the world through her talent, versatility and ability to interpret a song. Her career has seen her travel the world including an appearance at New York’s renowned ‘Jazz at the Lincoln Centre,’ appearing at The Royal Albert Hall for BBC Proms (2016) and being a regular performer at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, London, for more than 25 years.

In between tours Liane appeared at St Mary’s Church before and two years ago wowed the audience with her infectious lyrical jazz and charismatic personality in an unforgettable and intimate gig.

The Music Well Community Interest Company is a local not-for-profit organisation providing music therapy to children in school and adults in the community. It has run a commended dementia project with sufferers regaining their musical memories via the use of ipads. The Music Well has facilitated and run singing groups for better breathing and runs a spirited local singing group with the emphasis firmly on fun, which meets weekly on Tuesdays at the new Scout Hut next to the Rye Leisure Centre. Students at Rye College are currently benefitting from a drumming group. Everything the Music Well does is music-based and the outcome is wellbeing and enjoyment.

Tickets for the concert cost £15 and are available from Grammar School Records, High Street, Rye; at the Music Well Stand at the Rye International Jazz & Blues Festival May 3-7; or on the door.