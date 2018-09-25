Legendary blues from Robert Cray coming to DLWP

Five time Grammy award winner and stellar guitarist Robert Cray will kick off his new UK tour at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Monday October 15.

Singer songwriter Robert has written or performed with everyone from Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan to John Lee Hooker, becoming one of the most popular artists in blues and soul music.

He returns to the UK in Autumn 2018 following the success of his most recent album – the Blues Music Awards nominated Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm.

Considered one of the greatest guitarists of his generation, Cray’s soulful and creative guitar work has been a dominant force in blues for over forty years, widely recognized and acknowledged by peers and audiences alike.

Born in Georgia in 1953, he grew up in Virginia. By the age of twenty, Cray had seen his heroes Albert Collins, Freddie King and Muddy Waters in concert and decided to form his own band, The One-Way Street. They began playing college towns on the West Coast.

Cray released the album Who’s Been Talkin’ in 1980. Two albums in the mid-1980s, Bad Influence and False Accusations, were moderately successful in the U.S and in Europe, where he was building a reputation as a live artist. His crossover single Smokin’ Gun gave him wider appeal and he was invited by Keith Richards to join the backing band for Chuck Berry in the 1987 film, Chuck Berry: Hail! Hail! Rock ‘N’ Roll.

This is a rare opportunity for blues fans to witness a genre defining artist again test his talent, fuse it together with that dazzling voice, and perform some of the most powerful material in his four-decade long back catalogue. Tickets £29.50/39.50 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

read more: Gloriously uplifting music from Bexhill Choral Society