Kid Kapichi new single and live gig at The Printworks

Hastings band Kid Kapichi released new single 2019 last Friday and is looking forward to celebrating with a launch show at The Printworks on Claremont on February 2.

They will be joined by Alibi and Snayx.

The band has already had great interest in the new work which was made track of the week on John Kennedy’s show on Radio X, and has been played on Tom Robinson’s BBC6Music show.

2019 has also been featured on Huw Stephens’ BBC Introducing on Radio 1.

Clash Magazine commented: “Kid Kapichi know what’s right and what’s wrong...The Hastings band can’t avoid talking about this in their music, brisk, raucous, visceral indie-punk hymns that don’t hold back from their opinions. New single 2019 is a howl of distrust, a blast against authority that uses crunching chords and throat-melting vocals to make its point.”

Kid Kapichi is preparing for a nationwide tour alongside Calva Louise.

