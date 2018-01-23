Justin And The Argonauts’ gig

Justin And The Argonauts are a four piece ensemble based in the south east of England.

Comprised of violin, accordion, guitar, tuba and vocals, they play an eclectic blend of fast paced tango, classical, klezmer and out-there-pop as you’ve never heard it before.

They have been dazzling audiences with their musical virtuosity and impeccable manners for the past two years and are the only band performing music ranging from Shostakovich to Britney Spears on the same set... a great evening is guaranteed on their return to Hastings.

Justin And The Argonauts will play live in the Sussex Studio at the White Rock Theatre on Sunday January 27 from 7.30pm. The band has been putting together its first album and the resulting new songs and material will be performed at this gig.

Tickets cost £13.50 from www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call on 01424 462288.