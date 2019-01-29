Join The Telling workshop ahead of performance at Opus Theatre in Hastings

Music group The Telling is calling out to local people to take to the stage at the Opus Theatre in Cambridge Road.

The Telling is bringing its Medieval Spain soundtrack to Hastings and wants the local community to be part of the experience.

After recent appearances on BBCR4’s Saturday Live! with the Rev Richard Coles and Aasmah Mir, The Telling is back in town with acclaimed show Into The Melting Pot at the Opus on February 23 from 7.30pm.

The Telling is offering a workshop of Spanish and Sephardic song at Opus Theatre on Wednesday February 20 from 7.30pm. You can just come to the workshop but you can also join the group on stage at the concert a few days later, singing a couple of songs during the show.

The Telling’s singer Clare Norburn said: “It’s not every day you have a chance to join a professional show in a major venue. We hope it will be an exciting opportunity for people to come along and find out more.” Hastings choir Harmony One will also take part in the project.

No singing experience is necessary. The workshop will be run by The Telling’s singer Ariane Prüssner who lives in Hastings Old Town.

Into The Melting Pot presents stories of love, community and racial intolerance told by a Jewish woman at her spinning wheel, played by actress Suzanne Ahmet. Book for the workshop on eventbrite.co.uk.

read more: all creatives invited to call-outs for Hastings Fringe Festival