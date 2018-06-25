Join Etchingham’s celebration of music with some Instant Sunshine

Since starting in 1987, The Etchingham Music Festival has flourished to become a wide programme celebrating music, both classical and modern, and the spoken word.

Centred around the 14th century village church, the festival is a unique experience for both performers and concert lovers.

This year’s event offers a strong and varied programme which commences at 7.30pm on Saturday June 30 with Instant Sunshine, a comedy cabaret group well known for TV and Edinburgh Festival appearances. Founded by three doctors from St Thomas’ Hospital and led by Peter Christie, Instant Sunshine is polished satire at its best.

On Sunday July 1, at 7pm, The Rother Piano Trio will play Hummel’s Piano Trio, Turina’s Circulo opus 91, Rowley’s Trio on Irish tunes, Loeillet’s Sonata in B minor, Debussy’s Piano Trio and Rachmaninoff’s Elegiaque.

Florian Mitrea , the highly acclaimed Romanian-born pianist, makes a welcome return on Tuesday July 3 at 7.30pm. Once again he will be joined by the Atea Wind Quintet. On this their third visit to the Festival , they will play various combinations of piano and wind including Debussy’s Rhapsody for piano and clarinet, Benjamin’s Tombeau de Ravel and Ravel’s Tombeau de Couperin ending with Sonata opus 120 by Brahms.

Daniel Grimwood’s Piano Recital will take place on Thursday July 5 at 7.30pm. An internationally renowned artiste, he will play Nocturnes by Field, Chopin, Fabre and Blumenfeld’s Nocturne-Fantasie, together with compositions by Liszt, Glazunov and Henselt.

Opera Supper on Saturday July 7 commencing 7.30pm is for those who enjoy both good music and good food. Whilst concert-goers will enjoy a splendid supper, five students from the Royal Academy of Music will perform scenes from favourite operas.

The 2017 Etchingham Music Festival closes on Sunday July 8 at 4pm with a free concert with Richard Evans presenting students from the acclaimed Trinity Music Academy.

Tickets £18 (£15 concessions), £22 for the music and supper evening, on sale via PO Box 100, Etchingham, East Sussex, TN19 7US or online from www.wegottickets.com.