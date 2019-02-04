Jazz Hastings showcases the consummate talent of drummer Rod Youngs

London-based American drummer Rod Youngs, who will be headlining at Jazz Hastings February session at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on Tuesday February 12, has been described as one of the most expressive and adept musicians on the current jazz scene.

His approach to music is intuitive, emotional and all embracing but soundly rooted in the jazz tradition. Whether playing mainstream jazz, world music or urban contemporary, he moves seamlessly from one genre to another.

A native of Washington DC, Rod developed an interest in music from his father, who managed some of DC’s foremost R&B bands, and began a lifelong obsession with drums and percussion.

This led to him enrolling in the DC Youth Orchestra Programme. At around the same time he acquired his first drum kit and began developing his jazz skills.

Since those early years, Rod’s consummate musicianship has brought him a wide variety of work including concerts, numerous recordings and sessions for radio, TV and film. He has become the drummer of choice for an array of artists including Gil Scott-Heron, Courtney Pine, Hugh Masakela, and Mica Paris, among others. He will be joined for this performance by long-term collaborators Denys Baptiste on saxophone and Larry Bartley on bass.

Doors at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade will open at 7.45pm for an 8.30pm start. Tickets £10 on the door.

