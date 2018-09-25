Highlights of Carmen at The Source skate park

Barefoot Opera has another incredible performance of Carmen following two shows at St Mary In The Castle in Hastings - this time though it is a highlights version, Crazy Carmen, at The Source skate park on Sunday September 30 from 6pm.

This will be a fresh and different presetnation in an informal and dynamic setting, complete with skaters in the interludes and bar scenes. Accompanied by the Barefoot Band (accordion, double bass, clarinet and piano) with Jenny Miller directing and Olivia Sjoberg as Carmen, Lesley Anne Sammons as MD and with design by Jane Bruce and Mary Hooper.

Tickets £10 - book online www.barefootopera.com or purchase at Hastings Tourist Office.

