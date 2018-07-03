Hastings Philharmonic Choir’s light summer eve

On Saturday (July 7) Hastings Philharmonic Choir closes its current season of concerts with a opera gala at St Mary in the Castle, featuring music from Bizet, Puccini, Verdi, Dvorak, Mozart, Gershwin and Mascagni.

A spokesperson said:

“As our season is about to end, come join the Hastings Philharmonic Choir in a light summer evening dedicated to the world’s favourite opera choruses and arias.

“An evening for long time opera lovers, as well as those who have never set foot in an opera theatre.

“We guarantee that you will hear much-loved and familiar tunes, and that you will go home feeling uplifted (and perhaps even singing to yourself as you depart!).

“If you are a member of a choir or choral society take advantage of a £5 discount at the door.”

Tickets are priced £20-£15.50, and students and under 18 get free entry. Available from the Hastings Tourist Information Centre in Breeds Place.