Hastings Musical Festival 2019 - Talented performers at White Rock

Hastings Musical Festival 2019, continues this weekend and next week with some wonderful music, dancing and singing at the White Rock Theatre.

The popular event, which celebrates local talent in music, singing, dance, speech and drama, concludes on March 16 with a festival finale at the White Rock.

Jenny Griffiths, general secretary of the festival said, “Highlights to come include The Dance Medal evenings on 11th and 12th March, the Primary SchoolMusic Making Sessions on 13th March and the choirs day on 15th March featuring 34 Choirs.

“Climax of the Singing, the John Lockey Championship, the June Elgar Memorial Championship and the Singing Gold Medal take place on the evening of 14th March.”

Tickets are available for all sessions at the White Rock Theatre.

To order photos of festival performers visit www.dancephotography.co.uk