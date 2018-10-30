Hastings Jazz hosts “extraordinary” guitarist Remi Harris with his trio

Guitarist Remi Harris will bring his trio to the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on Tuesday November 6 for Jazz Hastings’ monthly session. He has been described by Jamie Cullum as “an extraordinary musician.”

The trio take gypsy swing characteristics and infuse them with influences from jazz, blues, rock’n’roll, funk and world music. They play an eclectic mix of original compositions, jazz standards and new arrangements of music from the likes of Django Reinhardt and Jimi Hendrix. The show will feature Remi on a variety of acoustic and electric guitars accompanied by a hot club rhythm section of acoustic guitar and double bass. It will be interspersed with Remi’s commentary about the history of the music and the guitars he plays.

Remi and his trio have toured worldwide as well as performing at Buckingham Palace, Montreal Jazz Festival, BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall with Jamie Cullum.​ Starts 8pm and tickets cost £10.

read more: Bright Lights go way out west