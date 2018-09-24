Hastings Fat Tuesday for 2019

Hastings Fat Tuesday celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2019 from March 1-5, and planning is underway for a special edition of the festival.

Meet the Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival team on Monday October 1 at The Albion pub, Hastings Old Town, from 6-8pm. If you’re interested to hear more about plans their or to find out how you might get involved as a performer, volunteer or stage manager then drop by for a chat.

Hailed as Hastings’ answer to SXSW in Texas, or Brighton’s Great Escape festival, Hastings Fat Tuesday is one of the jewels in the town’s cultural crown, and the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebration. Each year the festival welcomes a wealth of local, national and international music talent and music fans alike. In New Orleans and Rio they call it Mardi Gras, in Venice Carnivale and Hastings has Fat Tuesday inspired by the New Orleans tradition.

