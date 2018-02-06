Hastings Fat Tuesday Festival doing celebration in characteristic style

Hastings Fat Tuesday has become the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebration and from today (Friday February 9) will bring five days of live music and much more.

This very Hastings celebration will showcase some of the UK’s best emerging artists across multiple venues until the last chord is played on February 13. For 2018 it welcomes raucous punk-folk sextet Skinny Lister, Canadian harmonica and beat box bluesman Son of Dave (formerly of Crash Test Dummies), horn-driven ska anthems from London’s Chainska Brassika, Rapper Chiedu Oraka, pioneer of the alternative urban scene in Hull, indie rockers Kid Kapichi, Jetstream Pony born of former Wedding Present, Aberdeen and Trembling Blue Stars members, and indie four-piece Sisteray. Some of the other artists include Seán McGowan, Alibi, 40 Shillings On The Drum, Jamie Smart, DarkMatta, Ded Rabbit, King Size Slim, Matilda’s Scoundrels, La Lune, Sabrina Gunston, The Pearl Harts, Trevor Moss & Hannah Lou, and Bollywood Brass Band.

Hastings has a reputation for doing things a little differently and this festival is no exception; outlandish costumes are as much a part of the festival as cutting edge live music.

Hastings Fat Tuesday has been rapidly gaining ground over the last nine years and now boasts a programme of 10 featured events, most of which are free, and more than 150 acts. In 2017 the festival drew an audience of 11,000 over five days.

The festival gets underway with the Fat Friday Launch Party on February 9 at St Mary in the Castle (7.30pm, £5 adv/£8 on the door. age 14 plus) featuring Skinny Lister and support from Jamie Smart. On Saturday February 10, Unplugged Saturday is an afternoon of acoustic music in the bars and restaurants of Old Town, from 12-6pm, with artists playing 15-minute sets. That evening is Le Grand Mardi Gras Ball (St Mary in the Castle, 8pm, £10), a decadent affair with live music from Mr Wilson’s Second Liners putting a New Orleans spin on ‘90s club classics.

Sunday February 11 sees another full day of live music and merriment, beginning with the vibrant Umbrella Parade (From The Stade to St Mary in the Castle, at noon), directly followed by Preservation Sunday at St Mary in the Castle, an afternoon of food, drink and live entertainment (12.30-6pm, all ages, free entry).

New for 2018, Under the Radar (Sunday February 11 at The Palace, On the Rocks and Brass Monkey, free entry, 14 plus) is four stages hosting some of the best emerging talent from across the UK and local acts, curated by BBC Introducing, The Joe Strummer Foundation, OFF AXIS Network and Incubate (from The Eggtooth Project).

While the same day at The Printworks, Thee Sunday Sonics (1pm-11pm) is a one-day celebration of experimental music, sound art and film.

UnConvention (Monday February 12, Sussex Hall at White Rock Theatre, 14 plus), is a free one-day music industry conference, with panel discussions, networking and live music. That same evening, Slim Monday (The Palace, 7pm, free entry) is a collective breather/warm-up before the Fat Tuesday Tour, with live music from King Size Slim.

The festival climax is the wild Fat Tuesday Tour (13 February), with 24 bands touring Hastings Old Town venues, performing three 20-minute sets each, followed by The Great After Show Party across two venues - The Brass Monkey and The Palace (10pm, £10)

For the full artist line-up, event information, tickets and news visit hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.