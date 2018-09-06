Hastings date for The Urban Voodoo Machine

The Urban Voodoo Machine are playing Blackmarket VIP in Hastings on Friday 7th September as part of the promotion of their latest album 15 Shots From The Urban Voodoo Machine.

Spokeswoman Kate Every said: “The band topped the bill at London's Summer on the River Festival last month, are being played by BBC Radio 2 and considered one of the best live acts in the country by national music mag Classic Rock with their highly visual look and gypsy blues/bop 'n' stroll flavours.

“After kicking off the New Year with latest single January Blues, The Urban Voodoo Machine release 15 Shots From The Urban Voodoo Machine – a retrospective of their 15 year career featuring all the single releases along the way. Whether you’re looking for politics & depression (While We Were All Asleep, Rusty Water & Coffin Nails); remembering the dead (Goodnight My Dear & Fallen Brothers), a Wilko Johnson collab (Help Me Jesus), an anti-love song (Love Song #666 & Rather You Shot Me Down) or a Latin dance (Crazy Maria – ask about the tattoo!); 15 Shots… caters for the rascal, the villain, the swindler & the crook.”