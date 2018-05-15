Happiness is the name of this band

A night of gypsy jazz and swing sounds just the ticket for a fun summer evening and four piece group Latchepen will be providing just that at The Robertsbridge Club on Friday June 8 from 8pm.

Expect a charismatic performance taking listeners on a journey through manouche music, showcasing fusion with jazz and swing, and taking in influences from Romani music to bebop. Formerly called Daj Dook, they recently changed the name to Latchepen, an exclamation of happiness in the Romani language. Tickets from www.applause.org.uk or 01580 880673.