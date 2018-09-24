Gloriously uplifting music from Bexhill Choral Society

Rossini’s wonderfully operatic Stabat Mater for choir and four soloists is the principal work in Bexhill Choral Society’s autumn concert.

It takes place on Saturday October 6 at St Augustine’s Church, off Cooden Drive, in Bexhill, from 7.30am.

The programme commences with Franck’s Psalm 150, followed by Caccini’s Ave Maria and Puccini’s Requiem. The Sussex Concert Orchestra then perform Albinoni’s famous Adagio and the first half finishes with Schubert’s Tantum Ergo.

Rossini’s Stabat Mater forms the second half of the concert. Making her debut with BCS is Kristy Swift, soprano, and BCS welcomes back Judith Buckle, Contralto, Ian Parrett, Tenor and Peter Grevatt, Baritone.

The performance is conducted by Kenneth Roberts, BCS’s Director of Music.

Tickets £12 are available from Second Spin, Sackville Road, Bexhill, Choir members, on the door, or 01424 213352.

