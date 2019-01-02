Give Rock Choir a go at a free taster session in Hastings

Coming up this month is a chance to experience a Rock Choir session which aims to bring the joy of making music to everyone.

Rock Choir bills itself as a “multi-layered singing experience.” The power of melody, meeting new friends and performing at life-changing events, all contribute to a real journey for members.

Rock Choir is the pioneering contemporary choir of the UK and remains unique with over 20,000, members across the UK. Each member is welcomed into the Rock Choir family which allows music, friendship and new-found confidence to impact their everyday lives.

As a new member, you may choose to simply rehearse with friends or take to the stage at a variety of Rock Choir events and shows. You can take as much or as little from the experiences on offer. You’ll never have to sing on your own or be under any pressure.

The next local session is on Wednesday January 23 from 8-9.30pm at Ark William Parker Academy, and this free taster is perfect for anyone who wants to try before deciding to join. There is no audition and no spotlight shone upon you at the session. The event will be led by Lesley Van Egmond who is the founder of The Studio Academy in St Leonards, teaching students of all ages. She has taken part in the Hastings Scouts Gangshow, working with 90 plus scouts to put on a variety show at The White Rock Theatre in just 10 weeks.

For more details go to www.rockchoir.com.

