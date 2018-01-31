Get your look right for the Umbrella Parade 2018

Get ready for the big event of Hastings Fat Tuesday with a creative workshop this weekend.

An explosion of music and fun for all the family, The Umbrella Parade will be taking place on Sunday February 11. This is of course is a firm Hastings Fat Tuesday festival favourite, and all you need to take part is an umbrella - so the brighter and more creative the better.

Radiator Arts is running two free umbrella decorating workshops open to all ages. The first is on Saturday February 3, from 10.30am to 1pm at The Palace Bar, White Rock, and the second the following Saturday at The Stade Hall, Hastings Old Town, from 10.30-3.30pm.