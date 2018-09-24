Fun for families in Battle Festival

The month-long Battle Festival launches this weekend with a free carnival for the whole community.

Festival Fiesta on Sunday September 30 (12-4pm) welcomes an array of colourful live events to the Abbey Green, as well as inside Battle Abbey itself, from 2pm.

Circo Rum Ba Ba is bringing a life-size inflatable whale to Abbey Green for new show Drastic Plastic, a tale of sea creatures and their battle to survive, featuring exquisite puppets, comedy and music. Performances at 12pm, 12.30pm, 1pm, 2.30pm, 3pm, and 3.30pm.

Bootworks Theatre’s We’re Gonna Need A Bigger Boat is an interactive show about small town communities and the movie Jaws, exploring notions of belonging. Performances at 12.15pm, 12.45pm, 1.45pm, 2.15pm, and 3.30pm.

There will also be live music, and plenty of surprises including high energy dance from Tomboogie and local Rock Choirs.

In case of bad weather all the activities on Abbey Green will be moved to Battle Memorial Hall so the fun can continue.

Following hot on the heels of the Festival Fiesta is a plethora of events across all artforms, including a unique adaptation of Mozart’s famous opera The Magic Flute by Opera Anywhere, set in 1950s London (October 7); an evening of dancing and live music from London’s Ceilidh Liberation Front (October 12); and with Leviathan, choreographer James Wilton’s re-imagining of Herman Melville’s novel, Moby Dick in a show featuring a blend of dance, martial arts, and capoeira (October 19).

Oskar’s Amazing Adventure is a heart-warming show for children aged 2-8 using storytelling, physical theatre, puppetry, music and song to tell the tale of a puppy’s search for friendship (October 6).

Later on is a weekend dedicated to classical music for all (October 26-28), with a recital from Russian pianist Roman Kosyakov; the renowned Primrose Piano Quartet joined by violinist Jonathan Stone and cellist Richard Lester; and Around The World In 80 Minutes! a family concert featuring music on the theme of travel plus family activities.

For tickets and fuller details pick up a brochure or visit battlefestival.co.uk.

read more: Don’t miss live gig by Bexhill band The Mystic Shed