Fun family concert in Battle this weekend

Around The World In 80 Minutes! is a musical journey at Battle Memorial Hall on Sunday October 28 from 3pm.

An ensemble of musicians including the Primrose Piano Quartet will take you on an exciting world trip featuring music from different countries and also from films, as well as visuals and surprise guests.

Doors open at 1.30pm for a wide range of fun family activities including the chance to try a musical instrument or build your own didgeridoo and other instruments. Refreshments will be on offer including a bar for hard-working parents. Tickets adult £9, child £1 - visit battlefestival.co.uk.

read more: Learn skills at Cirque De Soleil style workshop







