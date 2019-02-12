Free gig in Bexhill for cornish band William The Conqueror

Cornish rolk/folk band William The Conqueror will play a free instore gig at Bexhill’s Music’s Not Dead at the De La Warr Pavilon on Friday February 22 from 7pm.

The gig is to celebrate new album Bleeding On The Soundtrack and the band will be performing a live set and signing copies.

William the Conqueror is the band put together by songwriter Ruarri Joseph, alongside his close musical conspirators Harry Harding (drums) and Naomi Holmes (bass) in the winter of 2015. Bleeding On The Soundtrack is the second album from the band, following the debut Proud Distributor of the Peace, in an abstract biographical trilogy inspired by Hermann Hesse’s book My Belief which housed three separate essays on innocence, disillusionment and faith. The trio’s live performances have a boundless energy and rawness that has been captured on the record with the help of producer Ethan Johns (Ryan Adams, Kings of Leon).