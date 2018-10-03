Free classical performance for shoppers on Saturday at Priory Meadow in Hastings

Shoppers will be thrilled by a live performance by Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre this Saturday October 6.

The professional orchestra will be wowing passers-by with a short concert in intervals between 11.20am and 1pm, in the mall space outside Marks and Spencer.

Hastings Philharmonic is the newest fully professional orchestra in the South East.

The free performances on Saturday will showcase stunning instruments such as violin, viola and cello, and the musicians will perform one of Mozart’s most well-known pieces Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.

