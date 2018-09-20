Find out why Christina is known as Life Of The Party in Hastings concert

She is known as the girl of a thousand voices and now Christina Bianco is bringing her show to Hastings in celebration of the release of her debut album.

Christina Bianco: Life Of The Party will be at the White Rock Theatre on Thursday October 11 from 7.30pm.

Covering a myriad of styles and genres, Christina will perform a concert of fan favourites, audience requests, and tracks from her album. There will also be diva trivia, a Q&A, and surprises. With rapid-fire impressions, soaring vocals and her unlikely interpretations of beloved classic songs, Life Of The Party is a real extravaganza. Bianco captured international acclaim on Youtube with her ‘diva’ impression videos, gaining over 24 million views. She is a two-time Drama Desk Award nominated Broadway and West End performer and has appeared on popular TV including The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Tickets £25 from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

