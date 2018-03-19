Festival aims to bring people together to celebrate Easter

The Easter Festival is a vibrant community event aiming to celebrate Easter through music, artwork and the spoken word.

It is being held on Easter Saturday March 31 from 2-10pm at the Stade Open Space in Hastings Old Town.

Guvna B, a MOBO award winner in the gospel category, is headlining the festival. Guvna B is a UK-based urban contemporary gospel rap artist and composer who has four independent album releases, including Odd 1 Out which was the first rap album to top the Official Christian & Gospel Albums Chart. He will be on from around 7.30-9pm.

The festival is being opened by Echo, an energetic motown and soul band, which is performing during the afternoon. UK reggae artist Ram 1 is also coming to the event.

A spokesperson for the Easter Festival team said: “We would like to see the community come together over the Easter weekend to celebrate, and the festival celebrates the eternal hope and significance of the death and resurrection of Jesus. All are welcome.”

An art exhibition in the Stade Hall will run throughout the event and local artwork is also featured. It will remain open on Easter Monday from 12pm onwards.

Additional acts include the choir from Pestalozzi international village. There will be hot food available with a stall from Soul Food Fusion and also the café on the Stade. This is a free event which has been supported with funding by Hastings Youth Trust.