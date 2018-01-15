Fat Tuesday’s UnConvention panels will focus on industry

UnConvention, a free one-day music conference aimed at the grassroots of the industry, returns for the fourth year to Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival.

It will take place on Monday February 12, from 10-5.30pm in the Sussex Hall, White Rock Theatre.

Targeted at anyone interested in pursuing a career in music, the event will see panellists from across the music business in conversation about its future, discussing key elements including practical advice for gigging, and tips on securing crowdfunding and grants. The event will be interspersed with live music from Hastings Fat Tuesday 2018 artists.

Organisations represented at UnConvention include Help Musicians, PRS Foundation, Arts Council England, and Off Axis, while a number of musicians at different career stages will take part in the panel discussions, as well as the award-winning journalist, TV presenter and radio commentator John Robb.

The panels are: from 10.30am Playing Away - practical advice for gigging across the UK and abroad; from 11.45am Building a Career in the Modern Music Industry; from 12.30pm Investing In Talent - crowd-funding and grants; from 2pm Building a Career in the Modern Music Industry; from 3.15pm The Power of Music - music and young people; and from 4.30pm award-winning journalist, TV presenter and radio commentator John Robb in conversation. In a 30 year music writing career, John was the first to write about bands such as Stone Roses and Nirvana and has several best-selling music books to his name. UnConvention will be followed by a networking event at The Palace Bar, 37 White Rock, Hastings.