Fairlight Hall celebrates new season of brilliant concerts

Fairlight Hall is about to launch its second season of collaboration with Oxford Lieder Festival which aims to support the brightest artists of the new generation.

Over the course of the year, Oxford Lieder’s artistic director – the pianist Sholto Kynoch – will introduce exceptional emerging professional singers to Fairlight in a range of programmes designed to appeal to all.

The first event takes place on Sunday November 18 with Edward Grint singing Gerald Finzi’s Earth And Air And Rain, and Robert Schumann’s Liederkreis Op.24. Grint is one of the most exciting upcoming bass-baritones, an alumnus of King’s College, Cambridge, and the Benjamin Britten Opera School at the Royal College of Music. He performs two songs cycles where the meeting of poet and composer is truly symbiotic; Gerald Finzi’s settings of Thomas Hardy and one of Robert Schumann’s first forays into the poetry of Heinrich Heine. Both composers would set these poets more than any others, and these cycles represent pinnacles of the English and German song traditions. Earth And Air And Rain contains songs such as To Lizbie Browne and The Clock Of The Years, while Schumann’s Liederkreis creates a powerful narrative around Heine’s bittersweet poems.

All concerts in the series begin at 11am - concerts last approximately one hour and are followed by coffee and cake. Tickets £10 (including coffee and cake) from www.fairlighthall.co.uk.

