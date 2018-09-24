Experience musical journey with maestro Phil Thornton

Phil Thornton is an award-winning pioneer of combining instrumental and electronic music who has collaborated with many outstanding musicians around the world. He will be appearing with several of them at the Opus Theatre, Hastings, on Saturday October 6 from 7.30pm.

This follows a rare solo concert by Phil at Opus earlier this year which inspired him to complete a project on hold for three years - his latest album, Light Of The Forest Moon. This is a musical journey deep into the rainforest. The instrumentation puts the distinctive vintage sound of the Moog synthesiser centre stage with support from traditional instruments such as violin, flute, and electric guitar.

Phil has written and produced over 50 solo albums, as well as many best-selling collaborations, with combined sales of over two million worldwide. An acclaimed master of the synthesiser, a multi-instrumentalist and innovative producer, his adventurous compositions have a tremendous ‘journey’ quality. Phil has travelled the world resulting in a wide variety of musical inspiration from Egypt, Brazil, Tibet, Native America and elsewhere.

Phil has invited some outstanding musicians to join him at the concert; Musa M’boob from Gambia will play the Sabar, Hossam Ramzy, who has worked with the Gypsy Kings, Shakira and Peter Gabriel, will be playing Egyptian Tabla, and Simon Williams of Earthdance and Mandragora on guitar and synthesisers.

Book tickets £10 now via the Opus Theatre website, www.opustheatre.co.uk, or purchase on the door.

