Exciting times with The Feeling at DLWP in Bexhill

The Feeling will perform celebrated million-selling album Twelve Stops And Home at the De La Warr Pavilion next Thursday October 18.

This is part of their current tour announcing the re-issue of their much-acclaimed album twelve years after it was originally released.

Twelve Stops And Home – named after the Piccadilly Line journey from Leicester Square to Dan Gillespie Sells’ home stop of Bounds Green – was originally released on June 5 2006.

Despite being largely self-recorded in the garden shed of Ciaran and Kevin Jeremiah’s parents’ Sussex home, the album was a hit-the-ground-running masterpiece of fiercely infectious, life-affirming pop, pitched in the rainbow-coloured realm between Queen, the Scissor Sisters, ELO and Supertramp.

Five of the album’s big-hearted and velcro-catchy songs became bona fide hit singles (Sewn, Fill My Little World, Never Be Lonely, Rose and Love It When You Call), helping the band to become the most-played act on British radio in 2006, and earning them the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriters of the Year.

Dan said: “I’m so excited to be playing with the band again. To be performing an album that has always meant so much to me is going to be quite an experience! What a party it’s going to be.”

Tickets cost £25/£35 and are available from box office on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

