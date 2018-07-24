Evening music and fireworks at Party In The Park in Bexhill

Party In The Park on Friday July 27 rounds off a week of fun activity in the Polegrove in advance of Bexhill Carnival on Saturday July 28.

The event begins at 7pm and is sold out but those with tickets are welcome to bring along their own picnic (no glass bottles) and chairs to the Polegrove to see the live bands perform.

They will enjoy The US Drifters, a Stevie Wonder tribute, and local band 1066 Rockitmen who will entertain during the evening before the grand finale fireworks at 10pm. All monies raised on the night will support the Carnival charity partners 2018.

Details of all other events are available via the website www.bexhillcarnival.co.uk/events .