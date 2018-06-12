Enjoy the Summer Big Sing back on DLWP stage

The Summer Big Sing will take place at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Wednesday June 20 from 5pm and again at 8pm.

The event is sponsored by Rother DC, Bexhill Lions and Bexhill College.

This is the only music event in the town which brings together all eight primary schools, the secondary schools and Bexhill College.

The Year 4 primary school teachers have been working “fantastically hard” and the children will be forming a massed choir of about 150 singers to perform a selection of songs. They will be accompanied by a live band.

Coordinator Lorraine Barry said: “It’s fantastic that music is being kept alive in our Bexhill schools thanks to the excellent work of the Bexhill Festival of Music. We also have the highlight of two soloists from Bexhill College and individual school choirs performing their own repertoire.” Tickets: Adults £5 (under 16s free) - available from 01424 229111 or online at www.dlwp.com.